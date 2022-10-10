Furniture on rent in Bangalore – A new way of living

Bengaluru, India's cosmopolitan city, is among the most progressive places with a pleasant year-round climate. The ultra-hip bars and eccentric places make this city one of India's most popular destinations – not just for traveling but also for professionals. With a thriving digital economy and a population of working young, the city has a lot to offer.

The world is narrowing by the minute, and changing cities every so often months is no longer unthinkable. Sometimes it's for business, and other times it's because you want to get away from everything.

Your furniture, on the other hand, does not like the movement!

Assume you're relocating to Bangalore to study for your master's degree or to start your dream career. However, your beloved armchair in the living room would want to remain in place. Does this imply that you must sit on your suitcases? Or do you want to spend a fortune shopping? Fortunately, no.

It's not only a fast-paced city, but it is an expensive one too. People who move there for work or studies try to adjust to the city lifestyle in their own affordable way. The idea of constant change is what brings furniture renting to play, where people can get everything that they want without any hassle.

And this is why renting is the new way of living – taking furniture for rent in Bangalore has become a trend in a city like Bangalore.

The following are some of the most prevalent reasons for the rise in furniture rentals in Bangalore:

Moving into a rental apartment.

Securing a job transfer.

Stays for less than a month for reasons both personal and professional.

You're becoming tired of your current furnishings.

Reasons 1-3, of course, stem from the reluctance to spend money on a temporary residence. But the last argument is also gaining popularity. That sofa that has been there looking damp, and the wardrobe is so old that the rest of your decor seems weathered.

Renting Furniture in Bangalore!

Gone are the days when you had to save up for months to acquire that beautiful coffee table or a super comfy sofa, or even a bedroom lamp you had your heart set on. Buying furniture when living in a shared apartment in an expensive city like Bangalore might stretch your budget. But there is a simple solution!

Renting furniture for your PG or apartment in Bangalore is an affordable choice that allows you to possess what you want, even if just for a short time. Cityfurnish, Bangalore, is noted among the top rental service providers accessible to give a wide choice of home furniture for rent, starting at a reasonable price.

Of course, if you have plans to settle in Bangalore or want to own the things, Cityfurnish has got you covered there as well. Zior – a Cityfurnish brand – lets you buy furniture online at the most affordable rates. They even have various packages that can help you a great deal in decorating your home sweet home.

Circling back to renting, here's why people prefer rentals over purchasing.

Renting Furniture vs. Purchasing it

It is not difficult to comprehend the developing "economy of sharing" in the current setting, particularly in big cities like Bangalore. Many individuals in Bangalore have recently begun to use websites to rent everything from washing machines to TVs to even self-driven automobiles.

Nobody reduces your stress like furniture rentals in Bangalore. Because you not only acquire high-quality furniture at low rentals, but service providers like Cityfurnish also deliver the products to your door, install it, and provide support. Yes, you can ask a friend to maybe help you with unpacking and set up your room. But, well, don't last-minute ditches annoy you and happen all too frequently? Yep. So, if you're looking to furnish your new place, furniture rental is the best alternative.

Are you still perplexed as to why renting is preferable to purchasing? Let's look at some of the reasons why this may be the case –

Renting is more cost-effective

Buying furniture is obviously more expensive than renting it. Renting may be made more affordable by splitting the expense with a flatmate or roommate.



Renting is frequently less expensive than purchasing (even on EMI). For example, if you rent a bedroom package, you could expect to pay around INR 1000-1,200 per month. These products will cost roughly INR 35,000 if purchased. The difference has a large opportunity cost since it may be invested to earn interest, used to pay rent, and finally used to purchase the products at a depreciated cost.

No headache while shifting

If you live in shared housing, you are most often a student or an individual who has relocated for work. In such instances, you may be required to relocate to various places more frequently than anticipated, and transporting all of your furniture might be a major undertaking. Renting relieves you of this load and provides you with a stress-free moving experience.

Keeping your furniture up to date

There isn't any long-term commitment when renting anything. But once you acquire anything, you are committed to it for the rest of your life! As a result, in the latter circumstance, there is less room for adjustment. Renting is thus a preferable option if you want to continue changing your furnishings and stay current with trends.

Depreciating Cost

If you buy furniture presently, its resale value will fall in a matter of weeks. As a result, there is no profit in holding it. Whereas, when you rent the furniture, you can simply stop the subscription and return it.

Upscale your furniture

Products that are often pricey or high-end can be leased, allowing you to have first-hand experience with them. This allows you to upgrade your flat at no additional expense to the proprietor. Moreover, you can upgrade your furniture whenever you want. Saw a trendy sofa? Why not return the current and get that one? Ys, with renting, that is possible. Whereas, if you buy a piece of furniture, you are stuck with it for years because it is a huge investment, and nobody would want to spend that much over and over.

The Bottom Line

Buying furniture is a realistic option for homeowners, but if you're new to Bangalore or are only visiting, you should always choose to take the furniture on rent in Bangalore to alleviate any additional stress.

Decorate your room or apartment in any way you like and be the master of your ship! If you're looking for a furniture rental company in Bangalore, Cityfurnish might be a great place to start.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)