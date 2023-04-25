Future Choice Hospitality Achievements

Future Choice Hospitality has not remained only a name instead it has become a Brand within a very short span of 3+ years of its services. We are a fast-growing organization in the hospitality industry, dedicated to providing a smooth and otherworldly experience of tourism. We help you transform your holidays into a magical and unforgettable experience. We have achieved more than 3000+ satisfied and happy members in our club. Our aim is to continuously grow across borders through our tremendous services, and always put the customers' delight at the first place. Our organization is on its mission to achieve and take our Brand to a higher level. We provide the best membership plans according to our customer's budget. With our, membership, you get access to top-class resorts, hotels, and unique traveling experiences.

We are honoured to achieve the Most Emerging Tour & Travel Company award with Excellent Services of the Year, 2022. It was presented to us by Mr Faggon Singh Kulaste (Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Government of India), Mr Parshottam Rupala (Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India), and Bollywood Actor Chunky Pandey which was received by our National Head Mr Dharmendra Kumar and Ms Kamalpreet Kaur.

Our Second award named the Global Business Achievement Award June 2022 for Most Trusted Hospitality Brand of the Year, 2022, was received from Mr Manoj Tiwari (Member of the Lok Sabha and Famous Actress Esha Deol which was received by our National Head Mr Dharmendra Kumar and Mr Aditya Singh.

In addition to the above, the 3rd Award named for Best Service in Hospitality Industry was awarded to us by Mr Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Maharashtra Governor. The award was received by Mr Rakesh Albert Tauro and Mr Abhishek Verma. We are thrilled to say that this month in 2022, we have been awarded the Atal Achievement Award, 2022 for achieving Best Services in Hospitality received by Ms Ankita and Mr Subhash Kuar.

Nowadays, we are moving towards the area of celebrating your special days with Event Planning and not keeping ourselves bound only in the tourism sector. Come and become a part of our Future Choice Family. As it says your dream destination for holiday is our mission to make it extraordinary.

