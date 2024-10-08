Ganderbal J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Ganderbal, one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat. Located in the central part of the Union Territory, Ganderbal is bordered by Srinagar to the south, Bandipora to the north, Kargil to the northeast, Anantnag to the southeast, and Baramulla to the southwest.

07.22 AM: Omar Abdullah Remains Optimistic Ahead Of Results

As the Ganderbal election results is set to be announced today, Omar Abdullah remains optimistic about his party's efforts. In a statement earlier today, Abdullah expressed his confidence in the hard work of his team, saying, “Here’s wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that.”

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won the Ganderbal seat.

List Of Candidates In Fray From Ganderbal Assembly Seat:

Abdul Rashid Ganaie, Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim) (JKNPPB) Ashiq Ahmad Sheikh, Independent (IND) Bashir Ahmad Mir, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Omar Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Independent (IND) Ghulam Qadir Rather, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh, Independent (IND) Javaid Ahmad Wani, Independent (IND) Maajid Ashraf Mir, Independent (IND) Qaiser Sultan Ganaie, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (JKDPAZ) Qazi Mubisher Farooq, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) Saquib Rahman Makhdoomi, Independent (IND) Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, Independent (IND) Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) Zahoor Ahmad Malik, Republican Party of India (A) (RPIA)

The area is known for its scenic landscape and serves as a key stop on the famous Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage route.

As per the 2011 Census, Ganderbal's population is 297,446, with males making up 53.36% and females 46.64%. The overall literacy rate in the district is 58.04%, with male literacy at 68.85% and female literacy at 45.71%.