हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gandhi Jayanti 2020

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From launch of VAIBHAV summit to release of 'Vaishnav Jan' Kashmiri version; here's a list of important events today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishwik Bharatiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit today.

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From launch of VAIBHAV summit to release of &#039;Vaishnav Jan&#039; Kashmiri version; here&#039;s a list of important events today

India on Friday (October 2) celebrates the 151 st birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi commonly known as 'Bapu'. Mahatama Gandhi believed that change is necessary for the development of the country. His words, 'Be the change you see in the world' inspires many.

On the day when people across the globe remember the contribution of the great leader Mahatama Gandhi, several important events are scheduled for the day.

Have a look:

- PM Modi to inaugurate VAIBHAV summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishwik Bharatiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit on Friday at 6:30 pm.The VAIBHAV summit is a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian Researchers and Academicians and is being organized from October 2 to October 3

Jal Shakti Ministry to launch 100-day campaign for safe water supply in anganwadis, schools

The National Jal Jeevan Mission will launch a 100-day campaign this Gandhi Jayanti to ensure safe water supply in schools and anganwadi centres across the country, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

AYUSH minister to inaugurate naturopathy hospital for tribals in Pune

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik will inaugurate a naturopathy hospital at a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

 

Live TV

Mahatma Gandhi’s favorite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan’  Kashmiri version to be released today

A Kashmiri version of the popular ‘bhajan; “Vaishnav Jan To” which is considered as the favorite bhajan of Mahatama Gandhi is being released on his 151st birth anniversary to spread the message of peace that has eluded the region for the past 30 years.

- Third phase of Jammu and Kashmir government's flagship 'Back to Village' programme to begin today

The third phase of Jammu and Kashmir government's flagship 'Back to Village' programme is set to begin Friday, officials said. The programme will witness senior government officials reviewing the development at the grassroots level and addressing public grievances, they said.

Several prominent leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the nation on the occasion of Gandhi jayanti and urged people to take inspiration from our 'Father of Nation.'

Tags:
Gandhi Jayanti 2020Mahatama Gandhi Birth AnniversaryVAIBHAV SummitGandhi Jayanti
Next
Story

In a first, Indian Embassy in Madagascar to go solar on 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
  • 63,12,584Confirmed
  • 98,678Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,34,17,386Confirmed
  • 10,02,864Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M56S

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: PM Narendra Modi reaches Raj Ghat