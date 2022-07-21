Mumbai: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested four accused for attempting to dupe three BJP MLAs including Rahul Kul of Rs 100 crore for allegedly facilitating a ministerial post in the newly formed Maharashtra government. The accused have been identified as Riyaaz Sheikh, Yogesh Kulkarni, Sagar Sangwai and Jaffar Usmani, informed the Mumbai Crime Branch. Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA Kul said he immediately informed the police after getting a call from the accused who claimed that he can get him a ministerial post.

"A few days ago, a man called me and said that he can help me get a ministerial post. Immediately, I informed the police and Devendra Fadnavis. The accused has been arrested. Police are inquiring as to how many people the accused contacted" he said.

Another BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore had also received a call of cheating, he said the accused called Rahul Kul first and then contacted him later.

"The accused called Rahul Kul first when he called I was with him, later he called me and I said, I don`t want any ministerial post. He said if anyone wants a ministerial post then contact me. As it was a serious matter, we informed our top leadership about this. At the same time, the police were also informed about it and the accused got arrested," Gore said.

Accused called BJP MLA Rahul Kul on July 12

The police have informed that the accused called BJP MLA Kul on July 12, however, after he did not answer the call, his PA was approached. The accused told the PA that he has come from Delhi to meet the MLA. The next day, Kul`s PA called the accused at Nariman Point for a meeting, during which MLA Kul talked about a portfolio. In response, the accused demanded Rs 90 crores and Rs 18 crore in advance. Kul agreed and asked him to come to Trident Hotel the next day and collect the money. Simultaneously, he also informed the police.

The accused was taken into custody after he arrived at the hotel at 1.30 pm, stated the police.

MLA Kul, his PA and another BJP MLA were present in the hotel.

During interrogation, Sheikh shared information about the role of two more accused, Kulkarni and Sangwai, following which they were also arrested from Thane late on Monday night.