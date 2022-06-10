Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 4 days custody in arms act case

New Delhi: Gangster Lawrence who has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons for the past few weeks is back in the spotlight after a Delhi court sentenced him to four additional days in police custody in connection with an old Arms Act case. Bishnoi was hauled before the Patiala House Court on Sunday, when he was sentenced to five days in police custody and was brought back before the court after his remand expired.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell submitted before the court that they need four days’ custody of the gangster in the present case, which is in relation to another jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s arms supply to Bishnoi.

During interrogation, Bishnoi had told the Special Cell about the hideout and names of the arms suppliers, who are based in Punjab, Haryana, Uttrakhand, and Rajasthan. Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped the killers of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala — one being headed by Ranjeet, a resident of Faridkot, another Vijay, a resident of Haryana-Rajasthan border area, and one more by Raka.

Earlier, Bishnoi came to headlines soon after the murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, allegedly on behalf of his gang, took place on May 29.

"The Delhi Police didn`t mention the Sidhu Moosewala case in their remand application. But he was sent to five more days of police custody," said advocate Vishal Chopra, the counsel of Bishnoi.

The sources have, however, claimed that the arms suppliers whose names have come up during the course of an investigation, could be the same who supplied arms to the killer of Moosewala.