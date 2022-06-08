New Delhi: The Delhi police on Wednesday (June 8) said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the their custody, was the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. The police also said that Mahakal alias Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble has also been arrested in the case, however, he is not involved in the singer’s murder. “Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing...Maharashtra Police has been given one Mahakal's 14-day police custody remand. He is a close associate of one of the shooters, but he's not involved in the killing,” ANI quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal as saying.

Dhaliwal further said Mahakal was arrested from Pune and five more suspects have been identified in connection with the singer’s murder case. “At least 5 people are involved in the killing. One Mahakaal has been arrested, he's a close associate of one of the shooters involved in Punjabi singer Siddu Moose Wala's murder, though he was not involved in the shooting. Actual shooters will be arrested soon,” he added.

Congress leader and famous singer Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in the Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government withdrew his security cover. The singer’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also wounded in the attack. As per the autopsy report, Moosewala's body had 19 bullet injury marks.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police said today that 10 days ahead of the killing of Moosewala in the Mansa district, they had sought a red-corner notice against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot. Gangster Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. A red-corner notice permits the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad. The Punjab Police had sent a proposal in this regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)