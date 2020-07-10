Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter by Uttar Pradesh STF in Kanpur: Timeline of event

Kanpur: Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area here, a senior police official said.

"Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital," ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said.

Here's the sequence of event that led to the killing of the dreaded gangster by the UP STF team:

A UP STF convoy arrived in Kanpur from Ujjain at 7 am on Friday morning.

At around 7:15 am, the car carrying gangster Dubey overturned near Barra in Kanpur.

Sources say Dubey snatched arms from police personnel and in the series, the car lost its control and turned turtle near Barra in Kanpur.

Dubey fired shots at the STF team and tried to flee from the spot.

The STF warned him to surrender. They later fired on him in self-defence.

The gangster was shot at by the Uttar Pradesh STF .

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

An officer confirmed that Dubey 'sustained injuries' but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would be revealed in the postmortem report. Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar P said that the accident took place on Friday morning when it was raining heavily and the police vehicle overturned near Kanpur.

At four police personnel were also injured in the encounter. However, it is not known if they were injured in the accident or during the encounter. All the four police personnel are said to be out of danger.