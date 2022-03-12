GAT-B/BET exam 2022: Applications open at nta.ac.in; check last date, syllabus here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test for courses Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2022.

The registration process for GAT-B/BET 2022 will be held from March 11 to March 31. Candidates who want to appear in GAT-B/BET or both can download the information bulletin available on the NTA website - nta.ac.in.

Here’s all you need to know about GAT-B/BET 2021 exam:

Important Dates

Online registration and submission of online application - March 11 to March 31

Last date for submission of examination fee (online only) - March 31

Date of application - April 23

Duration of examination

The duration of the GAT-B/BET 2021 exams will be 180 minutes.

Mode of exams

GAT-B/BET-2021 examination will be held in computer-based mode (CBT) mode on April 23, 2022.

Timings of examination

The GAT-B exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon on April 23, while the BET exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on the same day.

