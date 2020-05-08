Gautam Buddha Nagar DM clarifies schools cannot force 3 months fee, stop students from attending online classes

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday issued several guidelines for the schools in GB Nagar, Noida and Greater Noida.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed 200, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. The recovery rate of patients is 53.96 per cent, according to official statistics.

Amid the confusion on the do's and don'ts, the administration clarified ten queries. They are:

1) Can the school collect the fee for the academic year 2020-21?

Clarification: Yes

2) Should the teachers be paid a salary during the lockdown period?

Clarification: Yes

3) Can the school increase the fee for the academic year 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20?

Clarification: No. The state govt on April 27 directed that no school shall increase the fees for academic year 2020-21. Also if any parent has deposited the increased fees then it would be adjusted in subsequent months.

Guidelines for Schools in GB Nagar/Noida/Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/XdzCWGS7TI — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) May 7, 2020

4) Can the school charge transport fees during the lockdown?

Clarification: No. The state govt on April 21 waived off the transport fees for the period of lockdown/ till schools are closed.

5) Can the school force parents to pay advance fees/quarterly fees?

Clarification: No. The state govt on April 7 directed all schools that they will not demand quarterly fees. Instead, schools will take fees on a monthly basis.

6) Can the school disenroll any student for not paying a fee during the lockdown period?

Clarification: No. The state govt on April 7 directed that any school will not force any subject to deposit fee neither will schools disenroll any subject.

7) Can the school deny a student from online teaching?

Clarification: No. Schools can't discontinue students from attending online classes.

8) If a school violates govt orders, where to the complaint?

Clarification: To Secretary/DIOS, District Fee Regulation Committee at feecommitteegbn@gmail.com. The case will be heard under the provision(s) of UP Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018.

9) Where process shall be followed in case of a complaint?

Clarification: After making inquiry as per Section 8(4)(b) and hearing the school authorities for non-compliance of govt orders on receipt of the complaint, if any, from a student or guardians or parents-teachers association, the District Fee Regulatory Committee can take necessary action.

10) What penalty can be imposed on violation of orders?

Clarification: a) Penalties for 1st time--financial punishment up to Rs one lakh, with refunding of the excess fee levied, from a student to the notified fee,

b) Penalties for 2nd time--financial punishment of Rs five lakh financial punishment up to Rs one lakh

c) Penalties for 3rd time--withdrawal of recognition/affiliation to the concerned board, in addition to the withdrawal of permission of developmental fund for a certain period as may be decided by it.