GBHSE SSC Result 2019: Goa Board to declare Class 10th Result to release today at 11:30 am on gbshse.org

The Goa Board and Higher Secondary Education will declare GBHSE 10th SSC Result 2019 on May 21, 2019, at 11.30 am on gbshse.org. The board conducted Class 10 Board exam from April 2 to 23, 2019. Candidates can also check their scores on third-party sites are indiresults.com, examresults.net, schools9.com. Over 18,000 students, including 9,619 girls and 9,723 boys, appeared for the exam this year.

GBHSE SSC Result 2019: Goa Board to declare Class 10th Result to release today at 11:30 am on gbshse.org

Here's how to check Goa Board class 10th result 2019

Step 1: Visit gbshse.org or indiresults.com or examresults.net or schools9.com
Step 2: Click on the link which says SSC Result 2019
Step 3: On the fresh page, enter your roll number and other details and enter submit
Step 4: GBHSE 10th SSC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download a copy of the result for future use.

Students can also check the result via SMS. Type ResultsGOA10roll number and send it to 56263. 

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of Goa Class 10th examination was 89.64 per cent. 

