हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Germany

Germany announces restrictions on international travel, lists India among high-risk countries

Several countries around the world including Kuwait, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and the UAE have suspended passenger flights from India. India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. 

Germany announces restrictions on international travel, lists India among high-risk countries
File Photo

Berlin: Germany has announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India as the country is witnessing a record rise in coronavirus infections amid the second wave. "In order not to jeopardise our vaccination campaign, we need to significantly limit our passenger traffic with India," German Health Minister Jens Spahn, as quoted by Sputnik. Only German citizens will be able to cross into Germany from India, starting Sunday evening. According to the Russian news agency, Germany will soon add India to its list of high-risk countries.

Several countries around the world including Kuwait, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and the UAE have suspended passenger flights from India. India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. 

According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the infection.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GermanyCOVID-19Coronaviruslockdownlockdwn 2021lockdown 2.0
Next
Story

After Telangana, Haryana announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all at govt hospitals

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Varun Dhawan special on his birthday