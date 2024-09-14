In a significant move to support the youth of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet has approved financial aid for over 25,000 beneficiaries under the CMAAA scheme. He highlighted that each selected beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 2 lakh, comprising Rs 1 lakh as a subsidy and Rs 1 lakh as an interest-free loan for five years.

After the cabinet meeting, Assam CM addressed a press meeting and spoke about the key decisions of the cabinet. He revealed that the distribution of these funds will commence on November 3.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Today's cabinet has approved 25,238 beneficiaries under the CMAAA scheme and they will get Rs 2 lakh each, they will not have to return Rs 1 lakh (Subsidy) and Rs 1 lakh (an interest-free loan for 5 years). From November 3 we will… https://t.co/nkcFnAN5ZW pic.twitter.com/MKIsHO6PL4 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

Sarma also informed that the cabinet has also approved substantial funds for infrastructure development. Rs 107 crore has been approved for the construction of a new stadium in Kokrajhar and Rs 111 crore for the construction of a new flyover in Guwahati."

On Friday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced key decisions for the state, including the transfer of illegal trading scam cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), partnering with Dassault to develop skilled professionals in aerospace, and launching a fresh recruitment drive for teachers, among other initiatives.