ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA

'Get Rs 2 Lakh, Return Just Rs 1 Lakh': All About Assam Govt's Job Scheme

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs 2 lakh aid for 25,000 beneficiaries, infrastructure funds, and key decisions, including CBI case transfers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Get Rs 2 Lakh, Return Just Rs 1 Lakh': All About Assam Govt's Job Scheme Image: ANI

In a significant move to support the youth of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet has approved financial aid for over 25,000 beneficiaries under the CMAAA scheme. He highlighted that each selected beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 2 lakh, comprising Rs 1 lakh as a subsidy and Rs 1 lakh as an interest-free loan for five years.  

After the cabinet meeting, Assam CM addressed a press meeting and spoke about the key decisions of the cabinet. He revealed that the distribution of these funds will commence on November 3. 

 

 

Sarma also informed that the cabinet has also approved substantial funds for infrastructure development.  Rs 107 crore has been approved for the construction of a new stadium in Kokrajhar and Rs 111 crore for the construction of a new flyover in Guwahati."

On Friday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced key decisions for the state, including the transfer of illegal trading scam cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), partnering with Dassault to develop skilled professionals in aerospace, and launching a fresh recruitment drive for teachers, among other initiatives.

