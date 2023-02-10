Get Set For Glamping In Odisha To Have The Time Of Your Life!

Eco-Retreat For Perfect Glamping

With so many different cultures and picturesque places, India makes for a perfect place for glamping. One such glamping initiative is Eco Retreat by Odisha Tourism, which not only gives you the view of the beautiful thick forests, hills, waterfalls, beaches, etc. but also lets you explore temples, hidden treasures, and more to reconnect with nature while having a great “staycation” experience.

The retreat offers you the chance to stay in comfortable luxury Swiss tents surrounded by nature. You can also explore wildlife sanctuaries, go bird watching, spot wildlife, take part in guided nature walks, water activities, or simply relax and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere.

Konark

Escape to the picturesque Ramchandi Beach, located a short distance from the ancient UNESCO World Heritage Site of Konark Sun Temple for an exquisite glamping experience. Revel in mesmerizing views of Bay of Bengal while watching traditional performances or take part in guided tours discovering places with cultural, architectural or natural significance. You’ll find plenty to do here - parasailing, ATV rides, beach volleyball and archery, to name a few.

The trip would be incomplete without visit to the Konark Sun Temple and Museum, as well as Balukhand Sanctuary. Visit 12th century Jagannath Temple in Puri, one of the four Hindu dhams of India, or Raghurajpur, a renowned village of craftsmanship where each home is like its own gallery to appreciate art at its finest. Complete the trip with visit to Puri's Golden Beach, one of India’s first Blue Flag Beaches.

Satkosia

Satkosia, an awe-inspiring gorge along the powerful river Mahanadi, is derived from two Odia words: 'Sat' which means seven and 'Kos', a measure of distance equalling two miles. This magnificent place is the intersection point between India's Deccan Peninsula and the Eastern Ghats.

Situated alongside the river Mahanadi, this luxurious glamping retreat offers an incredible biodiversity spot: Satkosia Tiger Reserve and the Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary. Those who seek to indulge in nature's splendour, will find it an ideal destination for their wild adventures.

You can even enjoy a boat ride and take part in a riveting river safari along the Mahanadi river. For bird watchers, Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary is renowned for its abundance of aviary species — you get an opportunity to witness hundreds of birds flocking together all around you.

The ride along riverbanks also gives you peek at exotic creatures like muggers, gharials and turtles. What’s more, you’ll also be able to spot animals like spotted deer, sambar, barking deer, langurs, porcupines, and even the Malabar giant squirrel. Additional attractions include rifle shooting contests, archery and cultural performances for all visitors.

Bhitarkanika

Bhitarkanika gives you a pristine beach and an untouched paradise nestled inside Bhitarkanika National Park: Pentha Beach. Enveloped by lush casuarina trees and luxurious amenities, you’ll find this place to be a heavenly oasis.

Take a boat safari along Bhitarkanika's creeks to appreciate its remarkable wildlife. The national park, also regarded as a Ramsar Site, has India's largest variety of mangroves. Along with this extensive biodiversity, it also houses saltwater crocodiles, monitor lizards, as well as eight types of kingfishers. Plus, you also get to see one of India’s biggest heronries in the area.

Explore the captivating Gahirmatha Beach and its turtle sanctuary, where Olive Ridley turtles arrive annually to nest. You can indulge in various activities while at the retreat, ranging from rifle shooting, archery, zorbing to cycling and water sports activities on the Pentha beach. For a truly immersive experience, you also get to enjoy local cultural performances.

Daringbadi

Take a trip to Daringbadi hill station and be enchanted by its gorgeous valleys, plateaus, and pine forests. During your stay here, you'll get to see Daringbadi's famous coffee garden, lush pepper plantations and the pristine Dasingbadi waterfall.

Embark on an adventure and explore the stunning nearby places like Belghar, Ushabati Valley, Putudi Waterfall, Mandasaru (also known as Silent Valley), where you can witness a large flock of peacocks, or meet the Kutia Kandha tribe. Plus, you can also indulge in activities such like rifle shooting, archery, bicycling and yoga on hills for a refreshing experience!

Hirakud

This gorgeous eco retreat and Asia’s longest earthen dam, Hirakud is situated along the majestic Mahanadi river. Located between Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary and the reservoir, this glamping site provides a unique chance to immerse yourself in authentic culture of Western Odisha while savouring its delectable traditional cuisine!

Get ready to explore the wild beauty of Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary with a guided Safari to spot the might of Indian Gaur, beautiful peacocks, elephant, numerous species spiders and arachnids, butterflies, leopards or if you’re water person, indulge in parasailing, jet skiing, banana boat rides in the reservoir. When you're done playing around in the sun, shop till you drop at one of the many stalls offering exquisite handloom and handicrafts as Sambalpuri Ikat that was certified with a GI tag is made by the weaver communities living near to the Retreat.

After an eventful day, enjoy a dazzling light and sound show at the renowned Maa Samaleswari Temple, or retire back to the retreat for a stunning cultural evening with beautiful folk performances and amazing Odia food.

Sonapur

From the crystal-clear waters to its breath-taking scenery, Sonapur Beach is an absolute marvel. At the junction of river Bahuda and Bay of Bengal lies this stunning beach located on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. As one of the most picturesque beaches along India's eastern coast, its beauty cannot be justified with words.

Feel at ease and embrace your true inner beauty in this luxurious glamping retreat. Click Instagram-worthy perfect shots, enjoy some sunbathing or partake in water sports activities by the beach side with a scrumptious seafood meal while you enjoy the sunset. Discover all nearby attractions like Berhampur's deep maritime history, explore Potagarh Fort, take a dip into Tampara Lake and visit Gopalpur-on-Sea or its legendary Lighthouse to learn more about this ancient Port Town.

Putsil

If you’re a mountain lover, Putsil in Koraput is the perfect destination for you. This picturesque table top lies at the base of Deomali hill range — part of Eastern Ghats, which are the highest hills in Odisha! So come and explore nature's paradise while living among the clouds.

The setting of this Eco Retreat is breathtakingly beautiful which’ll make you wish to stay longer. The place offers lots of activities—like paragliding and trekking— to indulge in, as well as delightful nearby attractions like Duduma and Rani Duduma Waterfalls and leafy valleys. Plus, you get to visit indigenous tribal villages for an authentic cultural experience.

In simple words, Eco Retreat Putsil is just like a living, breathing strikingly beautiful desktop wallpaper.

In Conclusion

From the majestic mountain views to the lush greenery to rivers and waterfalls, you’ll be surrounded with nature wherever you go in Odisha Eco Retreat, as you enjoy the cultural and culinary experience as well. A package for two includes stay at the luxury tent, all meals, guided tour to nearby tourist attractions and one adrenaline-inducing activity. So why wait? For bookings visit odishaecoretreats.com.

Come visit Odisha for an unforgettable experience, create your own stunning digital gallery of photos and leave with more than just memories!

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)