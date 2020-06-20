Ghaziabad CMO office sealed for 48 hours after two employees found COVID-19 positive

Ghaziabad: As the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases continue to rise alarmingly, two employees of the Chief Medical Officer's office in Ghaziabad were found to be COVID-19 positive.

The office of the Chief Medical Officer has been sealed for 48 hours.

The new development has left the health department scrambling.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the city has reached 797 of which 429 are active cases.

Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 cases nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases reported on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh has reported 15,785 confirmed cases and 5,659 fatalities.