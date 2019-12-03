Ghaziabad family suicide: Husband, wife, two children, manager dead; what we know so far

The country on Tuesday morning woke up to a grisly incident where five members of a family were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In Vaibhav Khand area of Indirapuram, three members of a family--husband, wife along with another woman, committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of their apartment. However, before the trio took this step, the couple strangled their two children--a daughter and a son--and stabbed them while they were sleeping inside the house, according to the Ghaziabad Police. The boy had a knife wound on his neck.

Initially, while the wife died at the spot, the other woman was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis. A suicide note, pinned to a wall, was recovered and it cited financial crisis as the reason for this step, according to the Ghaziabad Police.

Following are the details on what we know so far in this matter:

* The man has been identified as 45-year-old Gulshan Vasudev who had moved to the apartment in October 2019 along with his wife Parveen and Sanjana. Sanjana was living with the family for the last five years. She was working as the manager of a jeans factory in Gandhi Nagar. The couple had two children aged--an 18-year-old girl, who was a pass out of Class 12, and a 13-year-old boy, who was in Class 9. A pet rabbit was also strangled. Both the children were strangled and stabbed while they were sleeping inside the house, according to the Ghaziabad Police. The boy had a knife wound on his neck.

* Initially, when the three jumped off their balcony the husband and wife died at the spot. However, Sanjana was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. But she later succumbed to her injuries.

* According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis. A suicide note, pinned to a wall, was recovered and it cited financial crisis as the reason for this step, according to the Ghaziabad Police.

* The name of a person, Rakesh Verma, was also written in the suicide note. He is a relative of the family. According to the police, he is likely the culprit that led to this gruesome incident. Several other names have also been mentioned in the letter, added the police.

* A certain amount of money was also found and the note asked it to be used for the funeral rites of the family members, added the police. The police have recovered Sulfas tablets from the house. Three teams have been formed by the Ghaziabad police to trace Rakesh Verma. Allegedly, Verma was earlier sent to jail. The police is questioning the family members of Verma.

* On December 1, the dues of the maid was cleared and she was dismissed from service, citing a tour of the family. On Monday, Gulshan had distributed blankets and jackets to the house help, guard, and housekeeping staff. All the clothes were new, according to Kaushal Sharma a staff of the society. The family had shifted from ATS Indirapuram to the Krishna Apra Sapphire Apartment in October 2019.