Ghaziabad: Rs 12 Lakh loot at PNB bank, 2nd incident in 4 days, SSP was suspended yesterday

Story By: Prateek Kaushik - Ghaziabad city police and administration are stunned after the second loot incident in four days. In the latest incident, a Punjab National Bank branch was looted of Rs 12 Lakhs in city's Noor Nagar area. It is noteworthy that the shocking incident came a day after city police chief Pawan Kumar was suspended over law and order situation.

How did the loot take place?

The loot was carried out by four armed men who barged into the bank unit that falls under the Nandgram police station area. While two of them went inside the bank, two kept the bike started to flew the scene. The four men forced the bank cashier to give away Rs 12 Lakh. The four men fled the scene thereafter.

2nd loot incident in four days

On March 28, a similar robbery of Rs 25 lakh was carried out in broad daylight in city's Govindpuram area. The petrol pump workers were going to deposit Rs 25 lakh in cash in bank when four youths. on two bikes, opened fire in the air and looted Rs 25 lakh cash from them.

Ghaziabad SSP suspended

On March 31, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered suspension of Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police – Pawan Kumar. The two officials have been suspended on alleged charges of corruption, dereliction of duty and failure to control crime.