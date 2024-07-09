Ghaziabad Shocker! Sex Determination Racket Run On Expressway Busted, Big Achievement For UP Police

In a shocking revelation, a joint operation by the Ghaziabad Health Department and the Haryana Health Department led to the arrest of a woman involved in mediating fetal sex determination tests conducted inside a car on the desolate Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Unlike typical raids at hospitals, nursing homes, or clinics, this operation uncovered the audacious practice of conducting fetal sex determination tests in a car, with the location frequently changing to avoid detection. The health department had received several reports indicating the illegal activity was being carried out from a moving vehicle, with clients being called to different locations for the tests.

Posing as a customer, an undercover female agent was sent by the health department. After several contacts, the mediator, Meenakshi Tyagi, agreed to arrange the test. She was instructed to meet the client on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Matiala village, a secluded spot, where a silver-colored car was waiting. Inside the car, the test was conducted, and the gender of the fetus was revealed to the agent. The total fee for the test was set at INR 35,000, with INR 16,500 taken as an advance payment.

As soon as the health department team moved in to apprehend the culprits, the car’s driver and the individual conducting the test managed to escape, driving away at high speed. According to the doctors present, the car sped off so quickly that the team narrowly avoided being hit. However, the mediators, Meenakshi Tyagi and another woman named Meenu Tyagi, were captured and handed over to the Masuri Police Station.

A case has been registered by the health department, and the police are now investigating the entire operation in detail.