GoAir

GoAir flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after smoke detected in aircraft

All the 120 persons on board are safe.

GoAir flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport after smoke detected in aircraft

NEW DELHI: A GoAir flight, with 120 persons on board, was forced to make an emergency landing at Kolkata airport Thursday after the pilot detected smoke post taking off. 

Delhi-bound GoAir flight G8 -102 departed from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 2:20 pm. Immediately after take off, the pilot notice smoke emitted from the aircraft. and contacted the Air traffic control (ATC). The pilot maneuvered the aircraft safely and made an emergency landing around 2:30 PM.

All the 120 persons on board are safe.

In June this year, GoAir flight G8 586 was flying from Patna to Mumbai when a technical glitch forced it to make an emergency landing in Aurangabad.  

In February, another Kolkata-bound GoAir flight was forced to turn back to Ahmedabad after suffering mid-air technical snag on Wednesday. The plane, which had 185 passengers on board, made a safe emergency landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. 

GoAiremergency landingFlight
