Goa Board HSSC Results 2020: GBSHSE may declare result next week; check gbshse.gov.in

New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to announce the Goa Board HSSC/Class 12 Result 2020 next week. The results will be declared at the official website - gbshse.gov.in.

The Goa Board 12th exam was held in February-March, however, the examinations for two subjects were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. These exams were later held on May 20-22. A total of 18,150 students appeared in the HSSC exam.

Here's how to check Goa Board HSSC Results online:

1. Visit the official Goa Board website gbshse.org

2. Click on the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 link for class 12 results.

3. On the new page that opens, students need to submit their Goa Board Class 12 exam roll numbers and submit.

4. Your Goa Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save a copy or take a print-out for future use.

Students can also check their Goa 12th results via SMS by typing RESULTGOA12 followed by their Class 12 roll number without any space and sending it to 56263. The Goa HSSC results will be shown on the phone screen in a short time.