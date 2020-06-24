हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa Board results 2020

Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 likely to be released next week at gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board HSSC/Class 12 Result 2020 is likely to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) next week at its official website - gbshse.gov.in. 

Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 likely to be released next week at gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board HSSC/Class 12 Result 2020 is likely to be announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) next week at its official website - gbshse.gov.in. 

Here's how to check Goa Board HSSC Results online:

1. Visit the official Goa Board website gbshse.org

2. Click on the Goa Board HSSC Results 2020 link for class 12 results.

3. On the new page that opens, students need to submit their Goa Board Class 12 exam roll numbers and submit.

4. Your Goa Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save a copy or take a print-out for future use.

Students can also check their Goa 12th results via SMS by typing RESULTGOA12 followed by their Class 12 roll number without any space and sending it to 56263. 

The Goa Board 12th exam was held in February-March but examinations for two subjects were postponed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. These pending exams were later held on May 20-22. A total of 18,150 students appeared in the HSSC exam. 

After the announcement of Goa HSSC results, students can apply for re-evaluation for their theoretical paper but not for their practical exam or their internal marks.

In 2019, the pass percentage in Goa HSSC exam was 89.59 per cent.

