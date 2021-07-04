Goa extends COVID curfew: Bars to open with 50% capacity, malls and parks to remain shut

Panaji: Goa on Sunday extended the current state-level COVID-19 curfew imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus cases till July 12, though social, political, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue capacity has been allowed.

"Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural gatherings, marriages and other congregations are allowed with 100 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue," the government said in a notification, as reported by PTI.

Several relaxations were announced for bars and restaurants. The new notification allows bars and restaurants to function with up to 50% of seating capacity between 7 am-9 pm.

However, casinos in the state will continue to remain shut till July 12.

Further, indoor sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls or similar places, river cruises, water-parks, entertainment parks, gym, spa, massage parlours, cinema halls, theatres and other establishments will continue to remain shut during the curfew period, the notification read.

Also, educational varsities like schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed for students, except to hold competitive examinations after taking prior permission from the authorities.

The curfew was first imposed on May 9 and has since been extended from time to time considering the number of infections in the coastal state. The previous extension was up to July 5.

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 164 to reach 1,67,436 on Sunday, while the death of four patients took its fatality count to 3,073.

Live TV