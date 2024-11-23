Advertisement
GODDA ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE Updates | Godda Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Amit Kumar Mandal vs Sanjay Prasad Yadav

Amit Kumar Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with several independent candidates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 08:29 AM IST
LIVE Updates | Godda Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Amit Kumar Mandal vs Sanjay Prasad Yadav Godda

Godda is an assembly constituency in the state of Jharkhand, located in Godda district. In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the voter turnout in Godda Assembly Constituency was recorded at an impressive 69.67 percent.

The Godda constituency witnessed a contest between several prominent candidates, including Amit Kumar Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with several independent candidates.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Amit Kumar Mandal of the BJP had emerged victorious, defeating Sanjay Prasad Yadav of the RJD by a margin of 4,512 votes.

Godda Assembly constituency is a part of the Godda Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nishikant Dubey, the BJP candidate, retained his seat by defeating Smt. Deepika Pandey Singh of the Indian National Congress with a significant margin of 1,01,813 votes.

