Good news for private employees, Centre to start this programme soon

In a good news for employees of the private sector, the Central government is going to start counting private employees soon. During this, the salary of the employees will also be considered. This is happening for the first time in India.

This is being done by the government so that domestic workers can be given minimum salary along with social security. During this time, survey of professionals and migrant workers along with domestic workers will also be done. The responsibility of this has been entrusted on the Labour department of the Ministry of Labour.

Committee constituted for survey

A committee of two internationally renowned economists SP Mukherjee and Amitabh Kundu has been formed by the department for the labour survey. This committee will survey domestic workers and professionals and migrant workers. However, survey of workers, sweepers and cooks in the house will not be done under this survey. These workers can also be included in this survey and decision will be taken in the meeting to be held on October 21.

This is why the survey

According to the Ministry of Labour, so far no data of professionals such as chartered accountants, lawyers, doctors, fashion designers have been available. Therefore, professionals will also be surveyed to know this. A senior official of the ministry also said that as of now there is no data of domestic workers in the country. After collecting the data, a portal will also be created soon for registration and other facilities of migrant laborers.