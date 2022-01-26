Google celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day with special 'parade' doodle

NEW DELHI: Global search engine Google is celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26, 2022) with a special doodle showcasing components from the iconic Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath.

The Google doodle commemorates the day, 73 years in the past, when the Indian Structure got here into impact, with which India turned an impartial republic. India’s Structure was adopted on November 26, 1949, and formally enacted on January 26, 1950.

Te special Google doodle displays components from the parade - from left to proper, parade animals: an elephant, a horse, a canine, a camel; a pink tabla; the parade path; a saxophone as a part of the long-lasting camel-mounted band; doves; and the tricolours of the nationwide flag.

The Republic Day celebrations which began on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will last for a week. The celebrations will conclude on January 30- Martyrs' Day.

Republic Day Parade 2022 at the majestic Rajpath will showcase India`s military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav`.

This year, the Republic Day Parade will have 21 tableaus, 12 of which belong to different states and Union Territories, and 9 will be from various ministries.

"Several firsts planned during the main parade include the launch of `Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman` programme by National Cadet Corps, a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force, cultural performances by 480 dancers, display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the `Kala Kumbh` event," said the Defence Ministry in an official statement.

According to the Ministry, a drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has also been planned for the `Beating the Retreat` ceremony, along with projection mapping. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

A total of six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be present in the parade including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu & Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

The combined Band of the Madras Regimental Centre, the Kumoun Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Regimental Centre, Jammu & Kashmir Light Regimental Centre, Army Medical Corps Centre and School, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Army Supply Corps Centre and College, Bihar Regimental Centre and Army Ordnance Corps Centre will also march past the saluting dais.

