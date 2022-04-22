Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that ‘BJP goons’ are blackmailing landlords and shopkeepers to pay money, otherwise they would bulldoze their houses and shops.

In a letter to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, he asked them to help the people catch the blackmailing ‘BJP goons’ and hand over them to the police. Sisodia said that BJP should be involved in recovery from MCD.

Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Many such complaints are coming from all over Delhi. The people of Delhi will not tolerate this type of extortion and hooliganism. Is this why the MCD elections have been postponed?”

