TMC

Govt is asking for apology, but it's they who should apologise: TMC on MPs' suspension

"The government is asking for an apology, whereas I believe that it owes an apology for passing the bills, and for snatching away the right to discuss a bill. The government owes an apology to the people of this nation," said Rajya Sabha MP Sougata Roy.

Govt is asking for apology, but it&#039;s they who should apologise: TMC on MPs&#039; suspension

New Delhi: The government is trying to create a `division` between the suspended MPs said Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sougata Roy. Speaking at a press conference Roy said, "The government has suspended 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and now the ruling party is trying to create a division between them. I know two suspended MPs were called separately on behalf of the government but they did not give in and I thank them for standing firm in their decision."

Roy further said, "The government is asking for an apology, whereas I believe that it owes an apology for passing the bills, and for snatching away the right to discuss a bill. The government owes an apology to the people of this nation."

Earlier, speaking on the issue of suspension of the 12 MPs, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had said that if they want to return to the house, then they should express remorse. "Let them sit on dharna...I pray Mahatma Gandhi gives them wisdom," he added.

The suspended opposition members of Rajya Sabha are on a sit-in protest against their suspension from the house for the remaining part of the winter session of Parliament. TMC MP Dola Sen, who has been suspended for the winter session said,

"The suspension of MPs shows the arrogance of those in the majority. When they were in opposition they also used to disrupt parliament proceedings. We will continue our dharna till the time we get justice."

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the winter session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session on account of `unruly and violent behaviour` during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. 

