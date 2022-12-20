Indian Army is 'very powerful' but Modi govt is 'very weak', 'scared' of China: Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (December 19) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for failing to hold a debate in Parliament on the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Arunachal Pradesh`s Tawang sector. He claimed PM Modi misled the country by saying no one has entered Indian territory.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "PM Modi misled the country by saying that no one entered our territory. There are satellite images that show that Chinese soldiers have occupied Depsang & Demchok. While they continue to grab our land will we keep doing trade with them?"

He said the Indian Army is very powerful but the government is "very weak and scared of China". "The government should call all-party meeting or hold a debate in Parliament, telling us what are their plans vis-a-vis China. If govt shows political leadership, the whole country will support them. Our Army is very powerful but the government is very weak and scared of China," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, he claimed the Centre has kept people and Parliament in the dark regarding the prevailing situation on the LAC."The Modi government has kept the people and the Parliament in the dark. Why is it scared of the truth about China coming out? What is Modi`s interest in hiding the facts about Chinese aggression?" Owaisi tweeted, attaching a news clip on the `Chinese aggression` along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally change the status quo but they were forced to retreat to their positions due to the timely intervention of Indian troops.

The Defence minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made to alter the status quo".