topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ASADUDDIN OWAISI

Indian Army is 'very powerful' but Modi govt is 'very weak', 'scared' of China: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement came days after a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the  LAC in Arunachal Pradesh`s Tawang sector. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 06:38 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Indian Army is 'very powerful' but Modi govt is 'very weak', 'scared' of China: Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday (December 19) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for failing to hold a debate in Parliament on the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Arunachal Pradesh`s Tawang sector. He claimed PM Modi misled the country by saying no one has entered Indian territory.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "PM Modi misled the country by saying that no one entered our territory. There are satellite images that show that Chinese soldiers have occupied Depsang & Demchok. While they continue to grab our land will we keep doing trade with them?"

ALSO READ- 'No point in returning to China, I prefer India': Dalai Lama amid border tensions

He said the Indian Army is very powerful but the government is "very weak and scared of China". "The government should call all-party meeting or hold a debate in Parliament, telling us what are their plans vis-a-vis China. If govt shows political leadership, the whole country will support them. Our Army is very powerful but the government is very weak and scared of China," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, he claimed the Centre has kept people and Parliament in the dark regarding the prevailing situation on the LAC."The Modi government has kept the people and the Parliament in the dark. Why is it scared of the truth about China coming out? What is Modi`s interest in hiding the facts about Chinese aggression?" Owaisi tweeted, attaching a news clip on the `Chinese aggression` along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ- In a boost for army, India may deploy Zorawar light tanks along China border

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally change the status quo but they were forced to retreat to their positions due to the timely intervention of Indian troops.

The Defence minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made to alter the status quo".

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war