'No point in returning to China, I prefer India': Dalai Lama amid border tensions

Amid India's border clash with China, spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he prefers India and there is no point in returning to China.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday (December 19) said there is no point in returning to China. Talking to Media, Dalai Lama said he prefers India and it is the best place to be. There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India...it is the best, said Dalai Lama addressing the media in Himachal's Kangara.

Dalai Lama further added that Himachal's Kangara was former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's choice and it is his permanent residence now. Answering a question about China's situation, the spiritual leader said, the situation is improving and it is becoming more flexible.

