'No point in returning to China, I prefer India': Dalai Lama amid border tensions

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday (December 19) said there is no point in returning to China. Talking to Media, Dalai Lama said he prefers India and it is the best place to be. There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India...it is the best, said Dalai Lama addressing the media in Himachal's Kangara.

#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama says, "...There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra - Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence..." pic.twitter.com/Wr6dGEPIIx — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Dalai Lama further added that Himachal's Kangara was former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's choice and it is his permanent residence now. Answering a question about China's situation, the spiritual leader said, the situation is improving and it is becoming more flexible.