Govt issues advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday warned against spraying chemical disinfectants on individuals or groups to disinfect them even if a person is potentially exposed to the coronavirus COVID-19. It has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use disinfectants such as Sodium hypochlorite spray used over the individuals to disinfect them.

The Ministry clarified that spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful. Even if a person is potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered the body. Also, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

It added that spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm.

Additionally, the use of such measures may, in fact, lead to a false sense of disinfection & safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures.

Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms. It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties. Chemical disinfectants are recommended for cleaning and disinfection only of frequently touched areas/surfaces by those who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Precautionary measures are to be adopted while using disinfectants for cleaning – like wearing gloves during disinfection.

The total number of positive cases in the country reached 14,792 and death toll climed to 488, till 9.45 pm (IST) on Saturday (April 18). Of the total cases across the country, 4,291 (around 29.8 per cent) cases have been found to have arisen from a single source in Nizamuddin Markaz cluster in the national capital.