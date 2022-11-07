'Govt of traitors will surely collapse in coming months': Aaditya Thackeray warns Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday (November 7, 2022) said that it will collapse in the coming months and asked his party workers to prepare for the mid-term elections. He also attacked the Shinde-led dispensation over four major projects picking other states over Maharashtra and claimed that the state has lost potential employment for 2.5 lakh people.

"This government of traitors will surely collapse in coming months. Midterm polls are around the corner," Aaditya said while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Aaditya's father and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also recently spoken about the possibility of mid-term elections in the state.

Taking a dig at Shinde, Aaditya said one cannot identify who is the chief minister between Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, who belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Aaditya also said that ever since an "unconstitutional government" was formed in Maharashtra, there is no one to listen to the issues of farmers and youths as he sought to draw a parallel between the tenure of Uddhav Thackeray and the incumbent government.

He demanded that the government declare a wet drought in the state to address the losses faced by farmers due to unseasonal rains.

He also slammed Industries Minister Uday Samant, a Shinde loyalist, and said that industries are choosing other states for investment over Maharashtra.

"He has done the worst work for Maharashtra," Aaditya said while referring to Samant.

It is noteworthy that after around 50 MLAs led by Shinde switched camps, the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed in June this year.

Amid a high political drama, a new regime led by Shinde as the CM, and BJP's Fadnavis as the Deputy CM took office on June 30.