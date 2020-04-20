Govt says coronavirus COVID-19 situation especially serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur

New Delhi: The coronavrius COVID-19 situation is especially serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Centre said on Monday (April 20).

The situation is especially serious in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the Home Ministry said in a communication to state governments. It added there have been several incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas, which should stop.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.

There are 4,203 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra of which 223 people lost their lives, according to Union health ministry data. In Madhya Pradesh, out of the 1,407 cases, 70 people have succumbed to the disease. Rajasthan has reported 1,478 cases of which 14 people lost their lives. In West Bengal, there are 339 confirmed cases of which 12 people died due to the infection, according to health ministry data. "Violation of lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19," it said.

In recent time, there have been several incidents of attacks on healthcare workers and police personnel in different parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

(With PTI inputs)