हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Govt's zero vaccine policy acting as 'dagger in Mother India's heart': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID pandemic and its vaccine policy.

Govt&#039;s zero vaccine policy acting as &#039;dagger in Mother India&#039;s heart&#039;: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May 31) alleged that the central government has a "zero vaccine policy" which is acting as a "dagger in Mother India's heart".

Rahul Gandhi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over media reports which claimed that post-COVID the unemployment rate was in double digits in May this year.

"The zero vaccine policy of the Modi government is acting like a dagger in Mother India's heart. Sad truth," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that "97 per cent of Indians are poorer post-COVID".

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID pandemic and its vaccine policy.

The BJP has accused Congress of spreading misinformation and fear on vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government.

It said Gandhi should rather be concerned about the Congress-ruled states as they have not been able to lift their quota from vaccine producers.

(inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiCongressBJPCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus vaccinevaccine policyUnemployment
Next
Story

Single COVID-19 vaccine dose enough for recovered patients: BHU researchers

Must Watch

PT17M2S

Ahmednagar: 8 thousand 881 children got COVID infected in just 1 month