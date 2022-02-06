Great loss: Prez Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 6) expressed grief and paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died due to multiple organ failure this morning.

Sharing a picture with the late singer, President Kovind wrote, “Lata-ji’s demise is heartbreaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi who attached a photo from the inauguration of Lata Mangeshkar Super Speciality Hospital, said, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Lata Mangeshkar, who had been suffering from prolonged illness, tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

The iconic singer gave India some of its most memorable classics like 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'.