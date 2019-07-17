close

Great pressure exerted to find him: Donald Trump on Hafiz Saeed's arrest

WASHINGTON:  US President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded the arrest of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and said the hunt to nab the accused was on for 10 years.

The US President also said pressure had been exerted on Islamabad to find Saeed for the last two years.

“After a ten-year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him! (sic),” Trump tweeted.

 

Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), was arrested on Wednesday on terror financing charges by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province in Pakistan, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.

Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist on whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty, was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to get pre-arrest bail in terror financing cases registered against him there when he was arrested, said a CTD official.

