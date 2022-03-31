Greenply Cheer Anthem Celebrates and Amplifies its Association with Lucknow Super Giants

India’s largest interior infrastructure company, Greenply, has collaborated with Lucknow Super Giants and curated a special anthem, “Jalwa Dikhega'', to connect with the regional pride of Uttar Pradesh. It encapsulates the true spirit of the game and the spirit of the state. The anthem has been designed to create greater engagement through user generated content.

Mr Sanidhya Mittal, JMD, Greenply Industries Ltd said, “The on-ground activation will help to bring alive the regional pride amongst our audience and help us connect with the audience at large. We will also conduct various consumer connect initiatives across social media to generate more reach and engagement amongst the audience”.

Greenply Industries Limited is India’s leading interior infrastructure company into the manufacturing and marketing of Plywood, Block board, Flush doors, Decorative Veneers, PVC and other allied products. The company joined hands with the first ever team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 tournament, Lucknow Super Giants as Associate Partner of the franchise.

Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants team will be sporting the Greenply logo on the right- side chest of their official match day jersey. The association will also be amplified by way of a 360-degree campaign across the digital and social media platforms which will run through the entire duration of the tournament.

Greenply, the interior infrastructure giant, will also conduct online games for their trade and influencer partners to generate more engagement. The company has a widespread presence in over 900 cities, towns, and villages across 28 states and 6 union territories, serviced through a well-entrenched distribution network.

About Greenply

Greenply is the first in the wood & panel industry to have successfully acquired the FSC® – FM (Forest Management) Certification from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) for its plantations in Tizit, Nagaland. This certification addresses our aim to maintain ecological harmony and provides an assurance to consumers that the products they purchase are sourced sustainably. Greenply is the first one in the wood & panel industry to introduce a range of Zero Emission (E-0) products keeping in mind the health interest of its consumers and assuring the safeguard of the indoor air quality by reducing formaldehyde emission to negligible or equal to zero.

The company has always been at the forefront of driving product innovations, from introducing the 4 Press Technology and Penta 5 Tech to offering defect free products to launching Virashield to address the need to fight viruses and bacteria for safe health and now offering health safe products through the E0 innovation.

(Brand Desk Content)