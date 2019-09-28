Grenade attack on Army in J&K's Batote, security forces launch search operation

New Delhi: Terrorists hurled grenades at an Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Batote area of Ramban on Saturday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Anita Sharma, who along with other officials reached the spot, said that the terrorists attacked the Road Opening Party (ROP) of Army at Chakwa camp.

She said there is no report of any injury or causality in the attack. However, Army, police and other security agencies have cordoned off the area and search operation is going on.

As per reports, at around 7:30 am, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. After which, an exchange of fire took place between the Army and two suspicious individuals.

This comes after the news of Indian Army on Friday said that they detected terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Following which, the Indian soldiers opened fire on the terrorists and forced them to return to their territory. The incident took place on July 30 when around five to six terrorists were trying to infiltrate to launch attacks on the Indian Army posts, a video of which was released by news agency ANI on Friday.

Indian Army detected Pakistani terrorists near LoC in Kashmir’s Kupwara sector on 30 Jul.Indian troops started firing at them as soon as terrorists were detected&forced them to return to their territory.They were attempting to infiltrate&carry out attacks on Indian positions. pic.twitter.com/WlKT9VF6Cd — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

According to intelligence agencies, Pakistan has planned a massive infiltration attempt to push heavily-armed terrorists into India.

The agencies have received inputs that after United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) gets over, Pakistani Army and terrorists are planning to violate 31 places along the LoC to enter Jammu and Kashmir by using civilians as shields.

(With ANI inputs)