Gross violation of human rights: Tejashwi blasts BJP govt after he was 'denied permission' to meet Lalu Prasad Yadav

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejwashwi Yadav in a series of tweets accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of denying him permission to meet his ailing father, party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. He alleged that it is BJP's conspiracy against Lalu, who is serving jail term and currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The former Bihar deputy CM referred to the BJP government as 'dictatorial' and alleged that it is 'violation of human rights' for not allowing him to meet his father.

"I have been waiting to meet my father at the Ranchi Hospital since yesterday, but the dictatorial BJP government is not allowing a son to meet his father as per rules. A conspiracy is being planned against Lalu Prasad Yadav. Even under police security in the hospital, his room is being raided every day," Tejashwi, in his tweet posted in Hindi, alleged.

कल शाम से राँची अस्पताल में ईलाजरत अपने पिता से मिलने की प्रतीक्षा में हूँ लेकिन तानाशाही BJP सरकार नियमानुसार एक बेटे को अपने पिता से मिलने भी नहीं दे रही है।लालू जी के साथ साज़िश की जा रही है।जेल सुरक्षा में और वो भी अस्पताल में ईलाजरत रहते उनके कमरे में रोज छापामारी हो रही है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 7, 2019

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam.

In the next tweet, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Two weeks ago, jail officials were told by the doctors to get some tests done for Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, it hasn't been done yet as security is not being provided to him to go to another building. This is injustice and clear violation of human rights."

दो सप्ताह पहले डॉक्टरों ने जेल अधीक्षक को लालू जी का इको और X-Ray कराने को कहा था। लेकिन वह इसलिए नहीं हो पा रहा है कि उन्हें दूसरी बिल्डिंग में ले जाने के लिए सुरक्षा उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जा रही है।यह अन्याय है। सही व्यवहार नहीं किया जा रहा है। यह सरासर मानवीय मूल्यों का उल्लंघन है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 7, 2019

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear Lalu's bail plea on April 10.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Lalu, sought urgent listing of the bail plea saying notice has been issued in the matter.

In a previous hearing, Lalu told the apex court that he has been in jail for 22 months following his conviction in the three cases.