Growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad cause of serious concern: KCR

Hyderabad: Amid the growing number of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to pay more attention to the city under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction area.

The Chief Minister suggested that Hyderabad city be divided into zones and each zone should be treated as one unit and each unit should have a special officer.

In a high-level meeting held at CM's office Pragati Bhavan, KCR advised officials to convey people on the ground to be more cautious in the backdrop of an increase in the positive cases within the state and in the neighbouring states. He instructed the medical and health department to be more vigilant and should be ready in all aspects.

At least 32 new coronavirus positive cases and one death was reported on Monday in Telangana.

In the backdrop of an increase in positive cases of coronavirus, the officials informed the chief minister that all laboratories and hospitals be kept ready. The officials added that required measures were taken up and infrastructure was ready so that every day 1,000 to 1,100 tests can be done and treatment can be given any number of patients.

"More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad, there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 Circles in the city as 17 Units. In every Unit appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in the prevention of Corona Virus programme. As on date, there is only one DM and HO in Hyderabad City. Appoint Senior medical Officers to the 17 Circles", the CM told officials.

As on today, there are 246 Containment Centres in Telangana, which include 126 Containment Centres in Hyderabad alone.

"Manage these Centres more effectively. Do not allow people from the Containment Centre to go out and don’t allow others to enter into these Centres. Appoint a Special Nodal Officer and Police Officer at the centres. Under their supervision maintain a strict vigil. The government machinery should supply the essential commodities to the people in these Centres,” the CM added.