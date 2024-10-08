'Guarantee Of Development Has Overpowered Lies: PM Modi After Big Victory In Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers in Delhi on Tuesday following a third consecutive victory in Haryana. PM Modi slammed Congress and said that the guarantee of development has overpowered the knot of lies. He stressed that this is the first time a government has been formed in Haryana after completing two consecutive terms of five years.

He said, "The victory in Haryana is the result of the hard work of the party workers, JP Nadda, CM Nayab Singh Saini. Today, the guarantee of development has overpowered the knot of lies. The people of Haryana have created history. Haryana was constituted in 1966. 13 elections have been held in Haryana so far, out of which in 10 elections, the people of Haryana have changed the government but this time what the people of Haryana have done never happened before. For the first time, a govt has been formed in Haryana after completing 2 terms of 5 years..."

Reacting to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir after 10 years, he stated that based on the vote share percentage, the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the region.

"Peaceful elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, votes were counted and results were declared and this is the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. The people of Jammu and Kashmir gave the mandate to the NC alliance, I congratulate them too. If we look at the vote share percentage, BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi shared a post on X, assuring the people that the party would leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their aspirations. "I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again. This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their aspirations," the post read.