Gujarat board class 10 result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared shortly; check gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release Gujarat Board class 10th result on Tuesday (June 9) at 8:00 am on its official website gseb.org.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online or by sending SMS in this format to get their scorecard on their phones — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

The Board exams were conducted in Gujarat from March 5-21, 2020 and the results for GSEB HSC Science have been released, whereas GSEB Arts and Commerce stream results are still awaited.

It is to be noted that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's how to check the results online:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’

3. Key in your roll number and other log in the asked details

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

The board had declared the GSEB class 12 science results on May 17 and a total of 71.34 percent of students cleared the exam.

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the SSC exam this year will get to know their results today.