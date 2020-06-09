Gujarat board class 10 result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at 8 am; check gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board examination today (June 9, 2020) at 8 am on its official website gseb.org.

Students who have appeared in the GSEB SSC examinations can check their results online at gseb.org, after it is declared, by logging in using the roll numbers.

Here's how to check the results online:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’

3. Key in your roll number and other log in the asked details

4. Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results and take its print out for future reference

Students will have to score at least a D grade in every subject and overall to clear the exams completely. Those who score E grade will have to appear for the supplementary exams.

The board had declared the GSEB class 12 science results on May 17 and a total of 71.34 percent of students cleared the exam.

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the SSC exam this year will get to know their results today.