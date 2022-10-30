Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Mamata Banerjee CONDOLES accident in PM Modi's state, says- ‘I pray that the injured have...'

Death toll jumps in Gujarat bridge disaster. At least 60 people have died so far. The death toll is expected to rise. Many people are still missing. Locals claimed that most of the dead were women and children. Several people were rescued and admitted to the hospital. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over this incident. On Sunday night, Mamata wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery."

I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped.



My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2022

According to news agency sources, about 500 people gathered on the bridge of the British era at 6:42 PM on Sunday evening on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The bridge collapsed suddenly. Some were hanging on to the railings of the broken part of the bridge to save their lives. Some tried to swim in the river to save themselves. Rescue work has started already.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased in this incident. Besides, he announced the financial assistance of 50,000 to the injured. The Gujarat government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. The Prime Minister expressed his grief over the disaster on Twitter. He wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the tragedy at Morbi. Regarding this, I talked to the Chief Minister of Gujarat and to other officials. Relief and rescue operations are going on in full swing and all necessary assistance is being provided to the affected.''

Incidentally, PM Modi was in Gujarat on Sunday itself. Assembly elections in that state at the end of this year. This disaster happened before that.