Gujarat Elections: 'Lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis’ rapists will be freed,' Owaisi lashes out at Amit Shah's statements on riots

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement on the 2002 riots on how the BJP "taught lessons" to the rioters and brought peace in Gujarat. While speaking at a rally in Juhapura which is one of the largest Muslim ghettos in the state, Owaisi said that the lesson "taught by BJP" is that "Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you, you'll free the murderers of Bilkis’ 3-year-old daughter." As quoted by ANI, he said, "I want to tell Union HM, the lesson you taught in 2002 was that Bilkis’ rapists will be freed by you, you'll free the murderers of Bilkis’ 3-year-old daughter, Ahsan Jafri will be killed…which lessons of yours will we remember?"

He further said, "Remember the seat of power is snatched from all. Drunk with power, Home Minister is saying they taught a lesson…Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?"

Remember the seat of power is snatched from all. Drunk with power, Home Minister is saying they taught a lesson…Amit Shah sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?: A Owaisi on HM Amit Shah's statement that the perpetrators were taught a lesson in 2002 pic.twitter.com/c6mCGVocR1 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Owaisi also made a pitch for its nominee Zainab Sheikh from the Vejalpur constituency and asked voters to choose his party over Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. He said, "If you would vote for Congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then your vote will be wasted. Vote for AIMIM to utilise your vote."

The high-stakes Assembly Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5 - during which the ruling BJP is likely to witness a close fight with Congress, AIMIM, and AAP.

While most of the opinion polls have predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, the vigorous campaigning by AAP, the rebellion within the BJP, the anti-incumbency factor, and the Morbi mishap is likely to impact the final outcome of the polls.