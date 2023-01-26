Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Car Showroom in Surat
As per reports, fire tenders are at the spot, however, there are no details if there were any casualties.
Surat: A fire broke out at a car showroom on Thursday (January 26) in Surat's Udhna area. As per ANI, fire tenders are currently at the spot. More details are awaited.
#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a car showroom in Surat's Udhna area. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/pPXLWfR2gf — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
