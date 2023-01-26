topStoriesenglish2566116
Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Car Showroom in Surat

As per reports, fire tenders are at the spot, however, there are no details if there were any casualties.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 08:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Surat: A fire broke out at a car showroom on Thursday (January 26) in Surat's Udhna area. As per ANI, fire tenders are currently at the spot. More details are awaited.

 

 

