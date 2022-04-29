Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in ‘assault’ case in Assam

New Delhi: A local court in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday (April 29) granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in the case of alleged assault on a policewoman.

Anghsuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani told ANI that Mevani is likely to be released on April 30 owing to some formalities.

The Gujarat MLA was remanded to five days of police custody in connection with the assault case.

(This is a developing story)