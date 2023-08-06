Gyanvapi Case: Big Breakthrough For Hindu Side? Check What ASI Found In Survey

Today is the third day of the Gyanvapi Complex survey in Varanasi. The survey commenced at 8 am and will continue till 5 in the evening. The Archaeological Survey of India is carrying out a scientific survey of the complex and no digging will take place in this method. The ASI is collecting symbols present on the walls of the complex to ascertain the originality of the structure. While the Hindu side has claimed the structure to be a temple originally, the Muslim side has claimed it to be a mosque. Apart from the 51-member ASI team, 16 people are allowed to participate in the survey, of which 9 are from the Muslim side and 7 from the Hindu side.

According to lawyers, the primary stage of the survey has been finished and the secondary stage is being done today. Sudhir Tripathi, an advocate representing the Hindu side said that there is a possibility that radars might be used today. According to reports, the ASI team collected evidence of several religious symbols on the second day of the survey yesterday that were indicative of Hindu beliefs. The ASI is using GPR technology for the survey. According to the lawyer of the Hindu side, the ASI team surveyed the hall of the central dome of the mosque complex on the second day and did photography and mapping of that place. Along with this, the survey team also surveyed the basement occupied by the Vyas family.

'4-Feet Idol Found'



The Hindu side was present during the survey and claimed that a 4 feet idol was found there. There are some artefacts on the idol. Apart from the idol, a 2-feet Trishul and 5 urns were also claimed to have been found. Also, the Hindu side claimed to have found lotus marks on the walls of the basement. The Hindu side said that on the second day of the survey, an idol of half animal and half deity was seen on the western wall of the Gyanvapi complex. Broken statues and pillars were also seen in the basement, they claimed.

What Was Found In The Survey Of The First Day?

Due to Friday prayers on August 4, the survey was conducted only for 5 hours. The survey started at 7 am and was closed at noon. Most of the paperwork was done on the first day's survey. On the first day, the ASI team prepared the design of the entire complex and collected evidence from the walls and the surrounding area. Photography and videography of Hindu symbols were done.

'Not Right To Call Mosque'

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it's not right to call Gyanvapi mosque as the structure has Hindu symbols inside like that of a trident and idols. The Chief Minister said that the Muslim side should accept the historical mistake and take the initiative to correct the wrong that happened in the past.