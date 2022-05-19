New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the trial court in Varanasi not to proceed with the Gyanvapi Mosque case till Friday, May 20. Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate of the Hindu side, told Supreme Court that senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain is not well and requested it to hear the Gyanvapi Mosque issue tomorrow.
