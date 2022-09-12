NewsIndia
GYANVAPI CASE

Gyanvyapi case to be heard now: A look at what led 'win for Hindu side'

The Varanasi court has rejected the plea from Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee today and the Hindu side is elated with the verdict of the Gyanvapi Case

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Varanasi Court has rejected the plea from Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee
  • Sohan Lal Arya quoted “it’s a win for the Hindu community”
  • Manju Vyas could be seen dancing and celebrating

New Delhi: The Varanasi court has rejected a plea from the Anjuman Islamia Masjid Committee questioning the legality of a lawsuit filed by five Hindu women demanding the right to pray inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises. Sohan Lal Arya, who is the petitioner of the Gyanvapi case quoted “It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace”

"The court rejected the Muslim side`s petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing in the matter will be on September 22." remarked Hindu side's legal representative, Vishnu Shankar Jain. Along with him, Manju Vyas could be seen dancing and celebrating the court;s order on the Gyanvapi case. Manjus said "Bharat is happy today, my Hindu brothers & sisters should light diyas to celebrate"

A look at what led 'win fo Hindu side'

In the month of May, this case was moved to the Varanasi district court from the lower court where it was being heard up until the Supreme Court assigned it to the Varanasi district court. In a ruling, the Supreme Court mandated "Keeping the complexity and sensitivity of the matter in view, the civil suit before the civil judge in Varanasi shall be heard before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the UP judicial service."

In response to a plea by Hindu women who claimed that the Gyanvapi mosque complex contains idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses, the Varanasi civil court ordered the filming of the Gyanvapi mosque a month prior to the Supreme Court's involvement in the matter.

The Varanasi court was subsequently given a report on the filming at the mosque under seal, but just hours later, the Hindu petitioners controversially made the information public. According to the report, a "Shivling" had been discovered in a mosque compound pond that was used for Muslim "wuzu," or purifying rituals, before prayers.

On this Sohan Lal Arya stated that "Shivling....Jiski Nandi pratiksha kar rahi thi... The moment things became clear the chants of 'Har Har Mahavdev' resonated in mosque premises." 

The Gyanvapi mosque committee filed a lawsuit against this filming inside the historically significant mosque with the Supreme Court. The petitioners claimed that the filming violated the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which upholds the religious status of places of worship as of August 15, 1947.

(With Agency Inputs)

