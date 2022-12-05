'Haar ke darr se BJP baukhala gayi hai': Kharge after Congress candidate 'brutally' attacked in Gujarat

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Karge on Monday (December 5) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said it has gone mad as it fears the defeat in Gujarat Assembly elections. Kharge's scathing comments came after Congress candidate Kanti Kharadi from Danta Assembly constituency of Gujarat was allegedly attacked by BJP. Kharge also questioned Election Commission for not taking any action on the matter.

Taking on Twitter Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Our MLA and tribal candidate from Gujarat's Danta Assembly, Shri Kantibhai Kharadi ji was brutally attacked by BJP goons late last night. He was forced to hide in the forests to save his life. Shouldn't EC act on this? The BJP has gone berserk due to the fear of defeat."

हमारे विधायक व गुजरात की दांता विधानसभा से आदिवासी प्रत्याशी, श्री कांतिभाई खराडी जी पर कल देर रात भाजपा के गुंडों द्वारा जानलेवा हमला किया गया।



मजबूरन उन्हें जान बचाने के लिये जंगलों में छिपना पड़ा।



क्या EC को इसपर कार्रवाई नहीं करनी चाहिए ?



हार के डर से भाजपा बौखला गई है। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 5, 2022

Congress party's candidate and sitting MLA from Danta constituency of Gujarat`s Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi has allegedly gone missing after an attack on him on late Sunday (December 4) evening.

However, Khiradi talking to ANI said that he was visiting his constituency but escaped the area after assessing the situation. He alleged that while he was returning, he was followed by the BJP candidate Latu Parghi and two others with weapons and swords. "We ran 10-15 km and for 2 hours we were in the jungle," he added.